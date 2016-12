POLICE are appealing for information after an Allora man was seriously injured in a head on collision yesterday afternoon.

Warwick police said a witness to the crash came forward, and they would like to speak to him again.

If you know this man, or anyone who saw the crash that occurred on the Cunningham Hwy yesterday at 4pm call Warwick police on 4660 444.

You can also call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.