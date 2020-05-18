Police applaud community behaviour during Stage 1 rollback

EASING RESTRICTIONS: A Policeman is seen talking to a driver at a check point on the Queensland and New South Wales border. Borders currently remain closed despite easing travel restrictions.

EASING RESTRICTIONS: A Policeman is seen talking to a driver at a check point on the Queensland and New South Wales border. Borders currently remain closed despite easing travel restrictions.

DESPITE reports of overcrowding in town, Warwick police have applauded the community for its adherence to social distancing amid easing regulations.

Warwick Sergeant Greg Burton said there were no reports of COVID-19 breaches over the weekend.

“We haven’t issued any COVID-19 infringement notices since April 23,” he said.

“It’s been pretty good — we’ve only had six infringements since March 1.”

Of those six notices, the majority had been for travel reasons.

“It’s different now. Those were when people couldn’t travel, except for essential purposes,” Sgt Burton said.

“The majority of people are obeying the restrictions.”

Mr Burton said officers over the weekend engaged in general patrols over the region, which included visits to restaurants and cafes.

With new 10 person restrictions, Little Gallery Cafe manager Marie Binnie said the store had to force away customers due to an overwhelmingly positive reopening.

“We were constantly busy all weekend,” she said.

“Unfortunately, that meant we had to turn away some walk-ins who were a little disappointed,” she said.

“But we can only do what we can until restrictions lifted.”

Ms Binnie said coping with safety measures such as contact tracing registers and sanitisation had been an easy adjustment.

According to Sgt Burton, the main mission of Warwick police would now be remaining vigilant and keeping the community informed.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls in relation to people seeking advice,” he said.

“While most people are aware of their obligation thanks to media releases, a lot of the calls here are here to call up and ask for further clarification.

“In general, most people are understanding and adhering but we will remain vigilant and conduct operations as normal.”

Just 10 infringement notices were issued over the weekend across Queensland.