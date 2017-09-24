Police believe alcohol and speed could have contributed to crash

Two young men were left trapped in their car after the vehicle slammed into a tree on the side of Hendon Deuchar Rd.

POLICE were on scene for almost seven hours after an accident at Deuchar at 4.20pm Saturday which has resulted in two men being airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Acting Sergeant Matt Shield, of Allora police, said a 44-year-old man from the Brisbane area had been celebrating his birthday and was heading south on Hendon Deuchar Rd when he drove across a concrete causeway and allegedly hit the dip in the road too fast.

"He lost control, the car spun sideways and went backwards into a tree with a double trunk,” Acting Sgt Shield said.

"The driver walked away from the car and was not injured but his two nephews travelling with him were trapped in the vehicle before being released by urban firefighters from Allora.

"The 18-year-old was in a critical condition with internal injuries and the 22-year-old had a broken femur in both legs.

"They were heading to a property at Wheatvale for a barbecue when the accident happened.”

Acting Sgt Shield said the Allora police and the Police Forensic Unit were on scene undertaking investigations to 11pm Saturday.

"I believe alcohol and speed were involved. There could be charges once investigations are complete,” he said.

As reported yesterday on www.warwickdailynews.com, the two men were initially trapped in the car after it left the road and hit a tree on Hendon Deuchar Rd near Cullen Rd at 4.20pm.

A RACQ LifeFlight chopper from Sunshine Coast was tasked to Warwick and arrived at the Warwick Hospital at 6.30pm and was in the air with the two men to Princess Alexandra Hospital at 8.30pm.

There was a pilot, doctor, paramedic and air crewman on board the chopper.