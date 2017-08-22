POLICE BLITZ: Leyburn speed not confined to track

Poliec in Leyburn caught more than 100 speeders at the weekend.

WHILE the speeds were furious on the Leyburn track over the weekend, it was the more than 100 drivers going too fast on the region's roads that caught police attention.

From Friday to Monday, a total of 22 police officers from around the region assisted in Operation Papa Slider.

Police conducted public order and liquor patrols at the event and at licenced premises in Leyburn, and traffic patrols on the roads in and around the Leyburn Police division.

The results of the operation were as follows; 136 officer issued traffic infringements notices - including 101 speeding offences, seven drug drivers, three unlicensed drivers and a total of 667 random breath tests were carried out.

Police said the crowds attending the event were excellent, but the total number of speeding offences detected was still far too high and they remained concerned by the high incidences of drug driving in the community with three event attendees and one local Leyburn man detected drug driving around the event on Sunday alone.