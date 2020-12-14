Menu
Three women were arrested by police.
Crime

Police bust alleged prostitution trio at Coast motel

Eden Boyd
14th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Police have arrested three women who were allegedly involved in running an illegal brothel from a motel on the Sunshine Coast.

Detectives closed the investigation into unlawful prostitution on Saturday after the three women were taken into custody in Mooloolaba.

Officers allege the women, aged 52, 46 and 33, were part of the illegal operation in the vicinity of Brisbane Rd.

Man critical after car crashes into dam

Gnarly dude! Karl Stefanovic hits the surf

During the arrest police seized about $10,000 in cash.

The 46-year-old and 33-year-old women were charged with one count each of knowingly participate in the provision of unlawful prostitution and possession of tainted property.

The 52-year-old woman was charged with carrying on the business of providing unlawful prostitution, having an interest in premises used for prostitution and two counts each of knowingly participate in the provision of prostitution and tainted property.

All three are due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 13.

mooloolaba prostitution scd crime sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

