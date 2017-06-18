Police call for public help after reports of trespasses

Police from Wallangarra and Stanthorpe were on scene.

RESIDENTS and landholders have been urged to be vigilant if they spot anyone trespassing on rural properties.

Senior Constable John Fletcher, of Wallangarra police, said a Brisbane man in his 40s had been issued with a trespass infringement notice after allegedly been spotted in a paddock on the New England Highway on Lyra Straight last weekend.

"The landholder spotted the man jumping a fence and heading to a rural shed,” Sen Const Fletcher said.

"When spotted, the man jumped in his car and headed north. Wallangarra police radioed Stanthorpe police and the man was pulled over by Stanthorpe police at Glen Aplin.”

Wallangarra police were also on scene and the man was issued with the trespass infringement notice.

Sen. Const. Fletcher said police were proactive in having patrols in the Ballandean and Wyberba areas after reports of trespassing in rural areas.

"I remind residents and landholders to be vigilant. The reason we were able to pull over the man from Brisbane is we got such a good description of the man and vehicle,” he said.