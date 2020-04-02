Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EAST MACKAY: Police car rammed in hit-run. Picture: Alistair Brightman
EAST MACKAY: Police car rammed in hit-run. Picture: Alistair Brightman
Crime

Man charged after police car allegedly rammed in hit-run

Melanie Whiting
1st Apr 2020 6:17 PM | Updated: 2nd Apr 2020 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

7AM THURSDAY: A MAN has been charged after a marked police car was allegedly rammed in Mackay last night.   

It will be alleged a marked police car was patrolling Illawong Drive and noticed a grey Holden Commodore in a car park with no rear registration plate.

Officers stopped behind the car, which allegedly rammed the marked police car on the front passenger side and two other vehicles parked nearby, before travelling northbound along Illawong Drive.

Police conducted patrols of the area and located the man, taking him into custody.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old Rural View man, has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a license, drive uninsured vehicle type 2 and vehicles used on roads must be registered.

He is expected to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on August 3.

The passenger of the car, a 27-year-old East Mackay man, was taken to hospital having sustained a minor knock to the head.

No police officers or members of the public were injured in the incident.

EARLIER 7.30PM: TWO men have been taken into custody and are assisting police with their inquiries. 

No charges have been laid yet.

Several police in the region were tasked with locating the vehicle involved in the hit and run earlier this evening.

It's understood no one was injured during the incident. 

INITIAL 6.15PM: A POLICE car was rammed in a hit and run incident outside the Illawong Beach Resort just before 6pm.

A QPS media spokesman said initial reports from witnesses suggested several cars had been hit by the driver of the car, believed to be a black Holden Commodore with missing plates.

The driver has not been arrested yet and investigations are continuing.

east mackay hit run mackay crime mackay crime news
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First Warwick coronavirus case on road to recovery

        premium_icon First Warwick coronavirus case on road to recovery

        Health Warwick businessman reveals details of his battle and the next steps following positive testing after Noosa restaurant 50th birthday party.

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        A small town’s fierce fight to protect its most vulnerable

        premium_icon A small town’s fierce fight to protect its most vulnerable

        News “TAKE THE BATON AND RUN!” Killarney businesses lead the way, taking new measures to...

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Breaking Why we need urgent government reform to save local media voices