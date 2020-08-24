Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Police catch couple sneaking across border on foot

Michael Nolan
24th Aug 2020 9:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

POLICE have fined two friends $4003 each after they were caught red-handed sneaking into Queensland on foot.

Senior Sergeant Richard Macintosh said the woman had travelled from Sydney and was turned back after she attempted to cross into Queensland at Goondiwindi on Friday night.

Rather than give up, Sgt Macintosh said the woman phoned a mate who picked her up as she walked across the border, a few kilometres from the main Goondiwindi checkpoint.

Police were suspicious that she may attempt to cross illegally, and they intercepted her only a few metres from the border.

The 51-year-old woman and her 56-year-old male accomplice, both from Goondiwindi, were issued fines for violations of the Chief Health Officer directions.

MORE STORIES:

Alleged car thief caught sneaking across the border

Driver stung $4003 for giving false info at the border

Everything you need to know about the new border pass

covid-19 false declaration fines goondiwindi police queensland border restrictions toowoomba coronoavirus toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 22 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 22 people appearing in court today

        Crime A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated daily.

        • 24th Aug 2020 8:30 AM
        Woman taken to hospital after inhaling chemical fumes

        Premium Content Woman taken to hospital after inhaling chemical fumes

        News Paramedics and fire crews were called to the Warwick home.

        ’Decriminalise drugs for kid crooks’: advocate

        Premium Content ’Decriminalise drugs for kid crooks’: advocate

        News Locking kids up only makes them better criminals, says expert

        Freezing start: Where it feels like -5.9C

        Premium Content Freezing start: Where it feels like -5.9C

        Weather Parra of Queensland woke up to freezing conditions this morning