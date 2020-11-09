Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brody David Grewe, 23, led police on a pursuit through Gladstone streets.
Brody David Grewe, 23, led police on a pursuit through Gladstone streets.
News

Police catch man after scooter pursuit

Jacobbe Mcbride
9th Nov 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone scooter driver saw police activate their lights and sirens but he still failed to stop.

Brody David Grewe, 23, came to the attention of officers who were patrolling Kirkwood at 7.30pm on September 4.

Grewe left the Woolworths shopping complex and police followed him.

As Grewe turned onto Creekview Drive, New Auckland, police turned on the lights and sirens.

Grewe looked behind several times but kept going.

When Grewe realised he was on a no-through road he became airborne as he drove up a footpath.

He was intercepted shortly after and made admissions to knowing the scooter was unregistered.

Police checks revealed it had been for 644 days.

In Gladstone Magistrates Court today, Grewe pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and failing to comply with a requirement to stop.

Solicitor Jun Pepito said his client was going to get smokes, as his friend had declined to do it for him.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said a larger fine was appropriate to rule out any licence disqualification.

Mr Manthey fined Grewe $1000 and no conviction was recorded.

More Gladstone court stories:

- Drunk woman barricaded herself from police

- 'D***head': Gladstone magistrate slams vandal

- Biloela man 'forgot' he was carrying knife during night out

More Stories

crime gladstonecourt gladstonecourt unregistered gladstone crime
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick High bans ‘anxiety-inducing’ mobiles, smart watches

        Premium Content Warwick High bans ‘anxiety-inducing’ mobiles, smart watches

        Education The tough stance follows a study into the negative effects phones can have on teenagers in the schoolyard.

        ‘APPALLED’: Man dumps human waste at Warwick business

        Premium Content ‘APPALLED’: Man dumps human waste at Warwick business

        Crime Business owner seeks information after man unloaded waste cassette in ‘broad...

        Men charged after Toowoomba CBD graffiti spree

        Premium Content Men charged after Toowoomba CBD graffiti spree

        News Climate change denial target of protests

        Police plan to relieve border headaches and delays

        Premium Content Police plan to relieve border headaches and delays

        News Queensland border restrictions: Police reveal new changes to border pass...