Police catch up with Warwick man

A 20-YEAR-OLD Warwick man allegedly evading police has been caught at a residence in east Warwick.
The man, wanted on a return to prison warrant was picked up by Warwick police at 7pm yesterday.
He has been remanded into custody in Toowoomba.
A 20-YEAR-OLD Warwick man allegedly evading police has been caught at a residence in east Warwick.
The man, wanted on a return to prison warrant was picked up by Warwick police at 7pm yesterday.
He has been remanded into custody in Toowoomba.
A bid to drive down council debt could soon have four Warwick community groups on the move
Stanthorpe's YMCA and pool are set to be run by the same group under huge changes to the facilities.
Avengers teammates Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen reunite for classy thriller Wind River.
Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...
4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...
4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...
REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...
ALLORA - Freshly painted, new carpet, 2 built-in bedrooms plus child's or office 1960's home on 607 m close to facilities. Open plan living has a basic kitchen...
OWNER WILLING TO NEGOTIATE FOR A QUICK SALE ... Want a block away from neighbours? Here it is in Bournes Road just outside of the small village of YANGAN and only...
Lovingly maintained 1940's chamfer home off Locke Street close to Abbey of the Roses and private schools sited on 668 m corner lot. Enter via semi-circular stairs...
Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...
Elevated gently sloping 993sqm block taking in expansive views over Warwick to the Great Divide. In an estate with new modern homes, kerb and channel, all services...
Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...