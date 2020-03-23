Menu
ALLEGATIONS STOUSHED: Mr Gale was told by police they would not pursue complaints further.
Police close the case on council candidate allegations

Georgie Hewson
23rd Mar 2020 1:00 PM
POLICE confirmed there will be no further action taken against SDRC council candidate Andrew Gale in response to a complaint made about him.

Last week Warwick Chamber of Commerce President Julia Keogh filed a complaint with Warwick Police after a heated exchange at the Chamber’s meet the candidates event at the Criterion.

Ms Keogh alleged fellow candidate Andrew Gale was rude to her during an argument over the night’s run sheet.

Mr Gale denied any wrongdoing and said he went to speak with police about the incident.

“Police advised me that I’ve no case to answer in relation to that silly and politically motivated complaint,” he said.

“I was confident I hadn’t overstepped any lines and was thankful they confirmed I hadn’t.”

Warwick Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said he believed the matter was not worth pursuing.

“We’ve spoken to both parties involved and there will be nothing else done at this time.”

“There’s nothing in it essentially.”

Mr Gale said he wished to put the incident behind him.

“I appreciate I have a certain manner about me, I’m assertive but I don’t believe I’m aggressive and I respect anyone’s right to complain,” he said.

“It’s disappointing it wasn’t sorted out the night,” he said.

“Now I would like to get back to focusing on electoral issues in the very uncertain current climate.”

