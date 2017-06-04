Police confirm prime mover hits guard rail on way off road

CRASH: The aftermath of a truck full of canned food that caught fire on the Cunningham Hwy, just past Freestone Creek.

POLICE investigations are continuing into an accident in which a B double ripped down 50m of guard rail and its load caught fire at the Freestone Creek bridge before ending up in a paddock of potatoes at 7.04pm Saturday.

As reported last night, fire crews from Warwick, Freestone, Allora and Maryvale attended the scene on the Cunningham Highway and extinguished the fire.

Senior Constable Fraser McLauchlan, of Warwick police, was on scene last night and said the prime mover and two refrigerated trailers carrying canned food ended 150m into the paddock on the wrong side of the road.

"The driver was travelling towards Brisbane when he lost control and was lucky no one was coming the other way,” he said.

"The prime mover and trailers ended up 150m into the potato paddock on the southern side of the highway.”

The two trailers and their contents were both extensively damaged by fire and there was damage to the prime mover from the impact, especially to the undercarriage.

The Brisbane man in his 50s who was driving the prime mover didn't require treatment after the accident.

A lot of debris was left on the highway and Main Roads staff were on hand for the clean up last night.

Traffic was down to one lane for 90 minutes but was never stopped completely.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service from Warwick left the scene at 8.33pm Saturday.