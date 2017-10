TWO different police crews spotted men allegedly urinating in a public place in different parts of Warwick at the same time early Sunday.

One Queensland Police Service crew issued a 30-year-old man from Brisbane with an infringement notice for public urination at the northern end of Palmerin St at 1.35am Sunday.

At the same time, a second crew issued an infringement notice to a 19-year-old from Warwick for public urination in King St.