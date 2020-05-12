Menu
Police are pursuing a vehicle
Crime

Police deploy a spike trap during cross border pursuit

Michael Nolan
by
12th May 2020 10:36 AM
UPDATE: The police pursuit has stopped but several officers and the alleged offender remain on the Cunningham Highway, near Coolmunda Dam. 

It is currently blocked to traffic. 

10:30AM: A POLICE pursuit is under way near Texas and Inglewood after a motorist crossed into Queensland driving dangerously. 

Initial reports suggest the motorist swerved into oncoming traffic and rammed a police vehicle in New South Wales. 

Police deployed a spike trap near Texas. 

A police media spokesman said the motorist was driving a silver Mercedes sedan. 

The vehicle is travelling east on the Cunningham Highway, from Inglewood. 

More to come.

