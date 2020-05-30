Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Missing man Kane Matkovich, 40.
Missing man Kane Matkovich, 40.
News

Police divers search river for missing man

by Isabella Magee
30th May 2020 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a 40-year-old Goodna man after he was reported missing yesterday.

Kane Matkovich was last seen at a Rissman St home on May 27 at 2am.

Property belonging to Mr Matkovich has been located around the Goodna boat ramp.

Police, police divers, SES and Water Police are now searching an area of the Brisbane River for the man today.

Mr Matkovich has a medical condition, leaving police concerned for his welfare.

He is described as caucasian, approximately 185cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

kane matkovich missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery as missing man’s car found 700km away

        premium_icon Mystery as missing man’s car found 700km away

        News A missing Brisbane man’s car has been found more than 700km in remote Queensland.

        Ray Martin visits Warwick to meet trucking’s finest

        premium_icon Ray Martin visits Warwick to meet trucking’s finest

        News The renowned TV journalist came to town as part of his work with a brand-new...

        New health scare in the Darling Downs region

        premium_icon New health scare in the Darling Downs region

        Health "The patient was admitted to hospital."

        Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        premium_icon Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        News The drug deal turned “horrendously violent”, with one victim still suffering mental...