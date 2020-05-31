Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police find body in Ipswich creek

Lachlan Mcivor
by
31st May 2020 6:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have located a body in an Ipswich creek, which is believed to be that of a missing man from Goodna.

The body was found about noon in a creek off Woogaroo St, Goodna and a crime scene has been declared.

Investigations are continuing but police believe it could be the body of a 40-year-old man who was the subject of a police search. 

A crime scene has been declared and investigations are continuing.

Kane Matkovich was reported missing to police on Friday after he was last seen at 2am on Wednesday at a Rissman St address.

Property belonging to him was located around the Goodna boat ramp, where police divers, SES and water police were concentrating their search efforts yesterday.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or provide information using an online form here.

You can report information to Crime Stoppers here.

Quote reference number QP2001110180.

More Stories

crime goodna police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $40 million budgeted for capital works

        premium_icon $40 million budgeted for capital works

        Council News Southern Downs Regional Council spends big to improve infrastructure, roads and more.

        Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        premium_icon Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        News The drug deal turned “horrendously violent”, with one victim still suffering mental...

        BOOKED OUT: Regional pubs enjoy post-COVID success

        premium_icon BOOKED OUT: Regional pubs enjoy post-COVID success

        Business The promise of a good pub feed has lured Southern Downs residents to frequent small...

        Maranoa electorate reports significant job losses

        premium_icon Maranoa electorate reports significant job losses

        Business NEW data reveals how regional employment fared during the pandemic.