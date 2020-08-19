Police find ‘highly emotional’ labourer locked in Bay toilet

Kolbie Jae Sampson pleaded guilty to destroying a friend’s TV and breaching bail by going back to her house, where he hid from police in a toilet.

A GYMPIE region teenager who smashed a TV and later tried to hide from police in a locked toilet was fined $850 in court this week.

On June 25, Kolbie Jae Sampson, 18, let himself into his girlfriend's unlocked house while looking for her, but nobody was at the Tin Can Bay home.

Sampson rang his girlfriend's roommate to ask where she was, and when the roommate did not know he became angry.

"You're lying to me, you know where she is," he said to her.

Sampson then smashed the roommate's LCD television, destroying it, and went into her room and overturned a chest of drawers, causing $350 worth of damage.

Sampson kept trying to contact his victim and offered to pay back the $350.

The incident was reported to police and Sampson was charged with wilful and unlawful property damage, and released on bail on June 27, with one condition being that he did not return to the Tin Can Bay property.

A month later, on July 27, police were called to a domestic disturbance at the house, and found a "highly emotional" Sampson locked in a toilet.

Sampson, who is a labourer, told police he had nowhere else to go, having "lost" the house he was living in around the time of the first offence in June.

The victim was not home when Sampson was found at the property, but he was taken to the Gympie watch-house and charged with breaching the bail condition.

Sampson pleaded guilty to both charges in Gympie Magistrates Court this week, and the court heard he was remorseful.

He also said he had known the victim his whole life, and claimed that when he overturned the chest of drawers, he was looking for clothes belonging to him which he thought the victim had.

Sampson was fined $500 and ordered to pay $350 compensation.

No convictions were recorded.