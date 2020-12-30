Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Andrew Campbell is wanted for the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Andrew Campbell is wanted for the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Crime

Police hunt man wanted over baby death

by Kate Kyriacou
30th Dec 2020 6:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have released a photograph of a man wanted for the alleged murder of nine-month-old Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton.

Andrew Campbell, 41, has not come forward despite numerous appeals from police to turn himself in.

Andrew Campbell is wanted for questioning over the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Andrew Campbell is wanted for questioning over the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.

Dexter was found dead by paramedics in his mother's Raceview home in June 2019.

Police have alleged he died from neglect, with the mistreatment lasting a "period of days".

"There have been a number of medical tests and pathology reports, we will be alleging that the cause of death was as a result of neglect," Detective Inspector David Briese said previously.

 

Police are looking for Andrew Campbell over the suspicious death of Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton.
Police are looking for Andrew Campbell over the suspicious death of Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton.

Dexter's mother, Natalie Whitehead, 34, has been charged with her son's murder.

At the time of the boy's death, Campbell, from Bellbowrie, was Whitehead's partner.

"While not considered dangerous to members of the community, anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact police immediately," a statement from Queensland police said.

Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Police hunt man wanted over baby death

More Stories

baby died child killed editors picks police hunt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONVICTED: Warwick drug offenders, protesters, and more

        Premium Content CONVICTED: Warwick drug offenders, protesters, and more

        News The courts heard one man breached strict Covid quarantine legislation so he could protest in Warwick.

        BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash in Warwick CBD

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash in Warwick CBD

        News Several emergency crews remain at the scene of the crash.

        ‘FREAK EVENT’: Downs farmer receives year worth of rain in one night

        Premium Content ‘FREAK EVENT’: Downs farmer receives year worth of rain in one...

        News Bruce McLeish started 2020 with empty paddocks and dry dams. But Tuesday’s storm...

        SOAKED: Town receives 100mm+ deluge in just one hour

        Premium Content SOAKED: Town receives 100mm+ deluge in just one hour

        News The small town outside Warwick faced severe weather warnings during the...