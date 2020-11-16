Police hunt offender after Warwick fuel drive-off

DRIVE OFF: It is alleged the motorist drove off without footing the $60 bill.

DRIVE OFF: It is alleged the motorist drove off without footing the $60 bill.

WARWICK police are on the hunt for a motorist who drove off without paying from fuel from a local servo over the weekend.

Acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid said about 3pm Friday, the driver of a white Mitsubishi 4WD allegedly drove off from the Albion St Shell service station without paying the $60 petrol bill.

Acting Senior Sergeant Reid said while sometimes a drive-off was accidental, most of the times it was a “deliberate” act.

“It is a responsibility that if someone provides fuel, you go and pay for it. It is disappointing people act in that way,” he said.

“Saying that, sometimes it is an honest mistake because the passenger will go in to buy something, and the driver think they’ve paid for the fuel and they haven’t.”

The number plate of the car is not yet known by police and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Warwick Police on 4660 4444.

MORE CRIME NEWS:

Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

Warwick man in hot water over string of drug crimes

Warwick fast food manager sprung growing weed in backyard