Police hunt thieves of 400L diesel from council machinery

SEARCH IS ON: Warwick Police are looking for the persons who allegedly stole 400L of fuel from council machinery. Picture: file

Police are on the hunt for thieves who stole hundreds of litres of diesel fuel from Southern Downs Regional Council machinery.

Staff arrived at the work site on O’Dea’s Rd at Wildash on Tuesday to discover about 400L of diesel fuel had been siphoned from three pieces of council-owned heavy machinery at an unknown point over the Easter long weekend.

Warwick Police acting officer-in-charge Cameron Slater said the incident was reported the same day, but investigations were yet to yield any results.

A SDRC spokeswoman said there was no other damage to the equipment.

Online site PetrolSpy indicates the average price of diesel fuel in Warwick is set at 131.9c/L, using the individual rates across the town’s 10 service stations.

The 400L of fuel allegedly stolen from the machinery would set the council back more than $500 using these average costs.

Residents with any information about a crime should contact Warwick Police on 4660 4444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

