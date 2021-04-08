Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SEARCH IS ON: Warwick Police are looking for the persons who allegedly stole 400L of fuel from council machinery. Picture: file
SEARCH IS ON: Warwick Police are looking for the persons who allegedly stole 400L of fuel from council machinery. Picture: file
Crime

Police hunt thieves of 400L diesel from council machinery

Jessica Paul
8th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are on the hunt for thieves who stole hundreds of litres of diesel fuel from Southern Downs Regional Council machinery.

Staff arrived at the work site on O’Dea’s Rd at Wildash on Tuesday to discover about 400L of diesel fuel had been siphoned from three pieces of council-owned heavy machinery at an unknown point over the Easter long weekend.

Click here to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Warwick Police acting officer-in-charge Cameron Slater said the incident was reported the same day, but investigations were yet to yield any results.

A SDRC spokeswoman said there was no other damage to the equipment.

Online site PetrolSpy indicates the average price of diesel fuel in Warwick is set at 131.9c/L, using the individual rates across the town’s 10 service stations.

The 400L of fuel allegedly stolen from the machinery would set the council back more than $500 using these average costs.

Residents with any information about a crime should contact Warwick Police on 4660 4444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

GOLD RUSH: Southern Downs to become booming tourist hot spot

EXPOSED: Warwick’s convicted sex offenders

$3M+ WINDFALL: Major funding to overhaul failing sewer system

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Premium Content Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Education Spike in serious misconduct claims against teachers during pandemic

        GOLD RUSH: Southern Downs to become booming tourist hot spot

        Premium Content GOLD RUSH: Southern Downs to become booming tourist hot spot

        News How this suite of exciting new developments could send Warwick skyrocketing to the...

        Matt Preston is coming to find your region's best bakery

        Matt Preston is coming to find your region's best bakery

        Food & Entertainment Matt Preston is coming to find your region's best bakery NEXT WEEK