Police investigate after mystery cash found in mailbox

Paige Ashby
7th Sep 2020 6:52 AM | Updated: 10:19 AM
POLICE are searching for the owner of a quantity of cash left at a Springfield Lakes address two weeks ago.

On Monday afternoon, August 17, a resident found the money in their letterbox and notified police.

Anyone with information about the origins of the cash is asked to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001737367 within the online suspicious activity form.

queensland police servce springfield lakes unclaimed cash. editors picks
Ipswich Queensland Times

