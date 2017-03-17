Police investigate 'mass brawl' at Southern Downs pub

POLICE were forced to investigate witness reports of a brawl involving up to 20 people at the Royal Hotel in Leyburn on Friday night.



A Leyburn resident called the Daily News to say a fight broke out between patrons at the popular country pub.



The resident reported glasses smashed, tables overturned, bar stools smashed and people injured.



Warwick police confirmed the sole officer in Leyburn was not on duty that night and Clifton police were covering the area.



Leyburn officer-in-charge Steven Gibb said police were not alerted to the brawl at the time but were now investigating.



He said initial reports suggested at least three people were involved.



"Other hotel patrons broke up the fight," Senior Constable Gibb said.





