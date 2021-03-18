Menu
Police are investigating after three vehicle were stolen in Gundiwindi overnight.
News

Police investigate overnight crime spree after thieves torch car

Michael Nolan
18th Mar 2021 8:39 AM
Goondiwindi police have asked the public to keep an eye out for a runaway HiLux and LandCrusier driven by thieves who sacked the Darling Downs town overnight.

It comes after police found a stolen Holden Barina torched on Gunsynd Drive, about 4am on Thursday.

Sergeant Tim Wiggin said it was unusual for three vehicles to be stolen in one evening, but the police investigations had not yet confirmed if the three offences were connected.

Sometime between 8pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday, thieves stole a Toyota LandCrusier from an address in Allen Street, a Holden Barina from an address in Brennans Road and Toyota HiLux from a Lilt Drive address.

In each case the thieves entered the properties and stole keys, before driving off with the vehicles.

Sgt Wiggin said the incident served as a reminder for residents to secure their properties at all times and keep their keys hidden.

Anyone with information about the offenders, or who witnesses a suspicious HiLux or LandCrusier, is asked to phone Policelink in 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

