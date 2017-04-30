Police investigating accident after being left out of the loop

KILLARNEY police are investigating an accident on Spring Creek Rd after not been told about it at the time.

A 64-year-old Gold Coast man was airlifted from near Carr's Lookout to hospital in Brisbane after being injured in an accident on Spring Creek Rd, 2kms east of the lookout just before noon last Sunday. He was transported by ambulance to near the lookout to meet RACQ LifeFlight.

Sergeant Brad Doyle, of Killarney police, said Killarney police and the Warwick Traffic Branch were at the accident site yesterday when the bike was recovered.

"We will be investigating the accident but have been told the motorcyclist hit a tree and the bike ended down the side of an embankment,” he said.