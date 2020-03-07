Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crime scene at a property in Zillmere where a baby died. Picture: ABC
The crime scene at a property in Zillmere where a baby died. Picture: ABC
Crime

Police investigating death of baby from Housing Dept home

by Thomas Chamberlin
7th Mar 2020 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the death of a baby girl in Brisbane's north.

The child died in hospital after being found unresponsive at a house owned by the Department of Housing on Handford Rd in Zillmere.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirmed the death today.

"Certainly, tragically a child has passed away at that household," she said.

"Early days for us, so I can't say much more than that but the investigation has commenced in earnest.

"We have all our expert police out there looking at it at the moment but I don't know exactly what the cause is ... there is a lot more to be done in the investigation first."

 

The crime scene at a property in Zillmere where a baby died. Picture: ABC
The crime scene at a property in Zillmere where a baby died. Picture: ABC


It's understood the baby girl was found face down this morning.

Ms Carroll said police always treated deaths suspiciously until they knew the cause of death.

Police are waiting on postmortem results.

More Stories

Show More
baby death baby killed crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL Q&A: Invasive pest control scheme

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: Invasive pest control scheme

        News THE controversial management plan significantly reduced invasive pests across the Downs, but at what cost?

        150 bales lost to Southern Downs fire

        premium_icon 150 bales lost to Southern Downs fire

        News CREWS spend hours fighting blaze with help of property owner.

        School kids shine on country show circuit

        premium_icon School kids shine on country show circuit

        News THE next generation of cattle farmers test their skills at the Warwick show.

        De-amalgamation policy splits mayoral candidates

        premium_icon De-amalgamation policy splits mayoral candidates

        News FIND out how SDRC nominees plan to bridge, or widen, the great divide.