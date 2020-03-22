Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.
Police are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.
Crime

Police investigating sudden death at South Bingera

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
22nd Mar 2020 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.

Emergency services were called to a Baldwins Rd address just before 7pm where they located the body of a man at the bottom of a set of stairs.

Initial information suggests the 47-year-old sustained fatal injuries after a dispute with another man at the premises.

A crime scene has been established and police are working to determine the events leading to the man's death.

Investigations are ongoing.

bundaberg police investigation south bingera sudden death
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Retired miner finds new calling as jeweller

        premium_icon Retired miner finds new calling as jeweller

        News ENGINEERING and mining was the perfect combination for this Warwick jeweller, who built his own workshop from scratch

        COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        premium_icon COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        News FOUR more people in Toowoomba have tested positive to COVID-19.

        No stopping Warwick’s most piguliar event

        premium_icon No stopping Warwick’s most piguliar event

        News DESPITE coronavirus bans, the community rallied behind this annual fundraiser for...

        10 books by Southern Downs authors you should read now

        premium_icon 10 books by Southern Downs authors you should read now

        News AVOID self-isolation boredom by curling up with these great reads.