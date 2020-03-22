Police investigating sudden death at South Bingera
POLICE are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.
Emergency services were called to a Baldwins Rd address just before 7pm where they located the body of a man at the bottom of a set of stairs.
Initial information suggests the 47-year-old sustained fatal injuries after a dispute with another man at the premises.
A crime scene has been established and police are working to determine the events leading to the man's death.
Investigations are ongoing.