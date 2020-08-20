Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Police investigating toddler driveway death

by Erin Smith
20th Aug 2020 9:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 17 month old girl at Caboolture earlier this month.

Officer-in-charge of the Burpengary Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Greg Price said police and paramedics were called to a Caboolture address at about 8.30am on August 2.

Sgt Price said a 17-month old girl had been reversed over in her driveway.

She was taken to Caboolture Hospital in a critical condition but died on arrival.

Sgt Price said the matter involved family members and investigations were continuing.

The Forensic Crash unit are also investigating several other horrific crashes.

Including the death of Carol Ismail - a 55-year-old Wamuran woman who collided with a car while out cycling with her husband on Sunday.

The death of 51-year-old D'Aguilar woman Helena Payne is also still under investigation.

Mrs Payne was involved in a two-vehicle crash at on the D'Aguilar Highway near Bracalba at about 10.30am on August 15.

She died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Originally published as Police investigating toddler driveway death

More Stories

caboolture driveway editors picks toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shadow Treasurer calls for regional recovery plan in Warwick

        Premium Content Shadow Treasurer calls for regional recovery plan in Warwick

        Politics FEDERAL Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers will today deliver a key positioning speech in Warwick.

        Council to fight for water security in new alliance

        Premium Content Council to fight for water security in new alliance

        Community With no end in sight to the drought, SDRC is looking for new ways to aid struggling...

        Business fights back against coronavirus with expansion

        Premium Content Business fights back against coronavirus with expansion

        Community The Warwick martial arts spot has boasted an array of ‘bucket list’ newbies looking...

        ‘RECORD HIGH’: Sports clubs see memberships skyrocket

        Premium Content ‘RECORD HIGH’: Sports clubs see memberships skyrocket

        Community Not even a global pandemic could keep athletes away from these dedicated Warwick...