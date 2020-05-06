Townsville residents relaxing on the Strand after the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. Lil Shafer, Keely Siandri and Allira Starr. Picture: Evan Morgan

Just two infringement notices were handed out to revellers on the first weekend coronavirus restrictions eased.

Queenslanders were given some small freedoms at the weekend following weeks of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Allowed to travel just 50km from their homes, most Townsville residents treated the privilege with respect but a few were warned.

Townsville District Acting Chief Superintendent Glen Pointing said about 40 warnings were given to people on Saturday and Sunday, but just two people received infringement notices.

"One was for a mass gathering at a house where lots of people had come over and people were warned repeatedly," Supt Ponting said. "(One) became argumentative and eventually they got a ticket."

Supt Ponting said the other infringement was handed to a person out and about with a group of other people at night times who had been warned a number of times to go home.

He said people were generally well behaved, adding it was a "real community effort" to make sure the region kept the virus at bay.

"You've got to constantly bear in mind the restrictions, the home confinements and the social distancing requirements," he said.

"The more people that comply with it, if it all goes well, the restrictions will gradually be eased, provided we don't get more cases."

Townsville MP Scott Stewart said Townsville had been "well behaved" over the Labour Day long weekend.

He said there was a "moderate" number of people heading to Magnetic Island.

Originally published as Police issue 40 COVID-19 warnings, 2 fines