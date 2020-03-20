Menu
A man is being questioned by police after attempting to swim away when he was approached at Kings Beach this morning.

Offbeat

Police, lifesavers drag man from water in dramatic arrest

Ashley Carter
20th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
A MAN has attempted to swim out to sea after being approached by police at Kings Beach this morning.

Dramatic footage has emerged showing the moment a man was arrested on the rock pools, after reportedly trying to dodge cops by swimming "out, out, out and out".

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were called to the Kings Beach boat ramp about 11.30am to reports of a man acting suspiciously.

"We attended and he's run off into the water," she said.

Surf lifesavers were called to assist as the man kept swimming out to sea before making his way back to the rock pools.

The footage sent to the Daily, taken about 12.15pm, shows multiple police officers walking through the rock pools and dragging the man from the water.

The QPS spokeswoman said he was still being questioned by police.

