LOCKED DOWN: St Joseph’s Stanthorpe was at the centre of the assault this afternoon.

A PROMINENT Stanthorpe school was reportedly locked down today after allegations a parent assaulted a teacher.

A QPS spokesman confirmed police were called to St Joseph’s High St campus around midday in relation to an alleged assault.

It is believed a person has been taken to Stanthorpe watch-house.

St Joseph’s were unable to comment at the time.

More details to follow.