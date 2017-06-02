20°
News

Police, RAAF brave bitter cold for slain officer Forte

Helen Spelitis
| 2nd Jun 2017 8:16 AM Updated: 10:23 AM

POLICE and military personnel have spent the morning braving the bitter cold to collect donations for slain officer Brett Forte.

As RAAF workers arrived at the Amberley base this morning, where temperatures dropped to 3 degrees, they were greeted by army and uniformed police holding buckets.

The total takings are yet to be counted but most were happy to empty the coins from their pockets and cars.

An image of Senior Constable Brett Forte was fixed to the sides of the containers.

It comes after the Queensland Police Union has slammed the torment of Brett Forte's grieving wife at a memorial service.  

About 10.45am yesterday, Susan emerged from the station with tears streaming down her face and a large bouquet of flowers in her hand.

SPECIAL COVERAGE

Collection at Amberley RAAF Base for slain officer Brett Forte.
As she laid the bouquet down - inconsolable and barely able to stand on her own accord - Rick Maddison's supporters saw an opportunity to let their voice be heard.

One person in a full car yelled "What about Rick?" as the Forte family huddled together, hunched over Susan in the floral sea of colours.

Donations for Brett Forte Remembrance Fund   QBANK   BSB: 704 052   AccNo: 100 179 875   Westpac   BSB: 034 838   Acc No: 263281

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brett forte editors picks rick maddison

