Police nab NSW man after he jumped border at rural crossing

A man was fined after he jumped the border. Zizi Averill

POLICE have charged a man after he breached the state border checkpoint at Goondiwindi on the weekend.

About 4.30pm on Sunday, a 26-year-old New South Wales man was refused entry into Queensland as he did not have a valid border declaration pass.

At 5.45pm, the man and his vehicle were captured on CCTV entering Queensland at Talwood Boonanga Rd in South Talwood.

Local police and officers from Task Force Sierra Linnet located the man at a Toogram address yesterday and took him into custody.

He was transported to hospital for testing and returned a negative COVID-19 result.

He was later charged with wilful damage and failure to comply with the COVID-19 Border Direction and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today.

Darling Downs District Officer Superintendent Mark Kelly said the Queensland Police Service was committed to ensuring everyone complied with public health directions.

"Officers in the Darling Downs District will continue to ensure everyone crossing the border is doing so legally and not putting the local community at risk by failing to comply with public health directions," he said.

"Providing false information on the Queensland Border Declaration or entering Queensland unlawfully could result in a $4,003 infringement or criminal charges."