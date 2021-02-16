Menu
Crime

Police officer allegedly stabbed at shopping centre

by Grace Mason
16th Feb 2021 3:26 PM
A POLICE officer has been taken to hospital with chest wounds after he was allegedly stabbed at a Cairns shopping centre.

The officer, a 50-year-old male, was originally transported to hospital in a serious condition, but a Queensland Health condition confirmed his condition was now stable.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to Cairns Central about 2.18pm following reports of an alleged wounding.

Police at Cairns Central shopping centre where a police officer has been seriously injured in an alleged stabbing. PHOTO: Brendan Radke
Police at Cairns Central shopping centre where a police officer has been seriously injured in an alleged stabbing. PHOTO: Brendan Radke

It is alleged the stabbing occurred on the top floor at the northern end of the shopping centre near Coles.

The spokesman said a person who is allegedly linked to the incident had been taken into custody at the Bungalow Hotel.

A man is now in custody and is assisting police.

It comes just a few weeks after a woman was allegedly carjacked in the carpark at Cairns Central.

Originally published as Police officer allegedly stabbed at Cairns shopping centre

