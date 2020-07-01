Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer will face court in Ipswich on a common assault charge.
A police officer will face court in Ipswich on a common assault charge.
Crime

Police officer on domestic violence charge stands down

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
1st Jul 2020 4:51 PM | Updated: 8:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has been stood down from official duties and will front Ipswich Magistrates Court this month after facing a common assault charge.

Investigations are being conducted into allegations the officer committed acts of domestic violence.

As a result of these investigations, the officer has been served with a Police Protection Notice and charged with common assault.

The 51-year-old man from the Southern Region has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

He has been issued with a Notice to Appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court in July for breaching the Police Protection Notice.

ipswich magistrates court police police officer stood down
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Bandaid on an amputated leg’: Industry responds to funding

        premium_icon ‘Bandaid on an amputated leg’: Industry responds to funding

        News A $5 billion Future Drought Fund has received mixed feelings from local producers suffering from drought.

        Man uses illegal air rifle to ‘eradicate’ invasive birds

        premium_icon Man uses illegal air rifle to ‘eradicate’ invasive birds

        News The 72-year-old Gladfield resident said he was sick of seeing native birds chased...

        Warwick’s best sparky announced … with ‘shock’ twist

        premium_icon Warwick’s best sparky announced … with ‘shock’ twist

        Business From crawling under houses, to braving the smell of sewage pipes, these...

        Warwick gyms warming up for 24-hour access

        premium_icon Warwick gyms warming up for 24-hour access

        News Gym managers under the pump after state government failed to address access...