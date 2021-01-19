Police on hunt for Warwick car thieves

DAYTIME THEFT: A thief in Warwick is on the loose after one resident reported his car stolen.

Police are on the hunt for a care that was stolen from a Warwick business in a brazen daylight theft.

Acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Slater said the 2008 blue Ford Territory wagon, with a 168YVS number plate, was reported missing yesterday morning.

Acting Snr Sgt Slater said it was parked outside a McEvoy St business between 8.50am — 9.50am when it was stolen.

Acting Snr Sgt Slater said the owner walked outside to find the car stolen but did not see the thief.

If you have seen this car or have seen suspicious activity, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Warwick police on 4660 4444.