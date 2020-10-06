Police on the hunt for ute smasher, stolen car

STOLEN: An image of the car stolen on September 18.

ONE Allora man's night out has come to a disappointing end as police search for the person who left his ute vandalised.

Police sergeant Damien Grace said an Allora man parked his Toyota ute in Herbert St overnight on September 18.

When he returned the next day, he found the front passenger side had been kicked in.

Sgt Grace said anyone with information about those responsible, should contact Allora Police or Crime Stoppers.

"It is very disappointing to see and completely unnecessary," Sgt Grace said,

The Allora sergeant was also on the hunt for a car thief over a separate incident that same night.

He said a blue Holden Commodore sedan, with the number plate of 465 VNT, was stolen from Warwick Allora Road, Toolburra, after its owner left it there when it broke down.

The car was locked and secured and the owner still had its key.

"It was that broken down that it would have required a tow truck or trailer, which is what makes it confusing," Sgt Grace.

Anyone with information should call Allora Police on 4666 3222 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Other recent incidents of Allora police notice include:

•A 28-year-old Toowoomba man will face Warwick Magistrates Court on October 28 after he was charged with possessing marijuana, amphetamines and utensils following a vehicle search on September 22.

•A 21-year-old Newtown man was nabbed by Allora Police on Sunday morning after he was found attempting burnouts at the New England Hwy and Allora Dr intersections.

The man was issued fines for driving unaccompanied on his learner's permit, failing to display learner plates and driving to cause undue noise or smoke.

He will also cop a $800 fine, lose eight points and see his car immobilised for 90 days.