Police pleased with most Easter motorists on Southern Downs

AN unlicensed driver was nabbed doing more than 40kmh over the speed limit during a police blitz on Southern Downs roads over the Easter long weekend.

Police involved in Operation Papa Regalia, which was part of a statewide campaign, recorded the unlicensed driver travelling at 141kmh in a 100kmh zone on the Cunningham Hwy.

Yangan police officer-in-charge Nathan Burnett, who oversaw the local operation, said the offence was the highest speed reading recorded over the weekend.

Senior Constable Burnett said police had conducted 2395 random breath tests on Southern Downs roads during the campaign.

"The operation was based at Gladfield on the Cunningham Hwy north east of Warwick," Snr Const Burnett said.

"Officers from Yangan, Allora, Clifton, Killarney and Warwick as well as officers from the Warwick road policing unit and Warwick criminal investigation branch were in attendance at the site from Good Friday morning through to Easter Monday afternoon.

"We handed out a total of 89 infringement notices.

"There were 36 given for speeding. There were also a total of 13 charges laid, with seven for unlicensed driving or similar offences."

Snr Const Burnett said that despite the large amount of traffic on the highway, most drivers had been well behaved and patient.

"We only had one driver test positive for drink driving, three for drug driving and one for possession of a dangerous drug," he said.

"But being the busiest weekend of the year on the Cunningham Hwy, we're pretty pleased with these low numbers and motorist behaviour overall.

"Thankfully there were no crashes reported on the Cunningham Hwy for the weekend, which is pleasing."