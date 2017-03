Police said there were no major incidents they were required to attend at the Warwick Show.

POLICE said there were no major incidents they were required to attend at the Warwick Show on Friday and Saturday.

A Warwick Police spokesman said spectators were well behaved.

"There were a few youths hanging around bar on Saturday night and they didn't stay long but overall it was quiet for us,” the spokesman said.

He said there had been a strong police presence at the show with several officers at the grounds on both days and nights.

The show continues today.