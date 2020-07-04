Menu
A baby was allegedly assaulted at the hands of her mother.
Crime

Police prepare brief against mum accused of hurting baby

Felicity Ripper
4th Jul 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
Police have prepared a brief of evidence against a Sunshine Coast mother accused of inflicting life-threatening injuries on her newborn girl.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be identified, was advised she could collect the brief when she appeared at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

She faced one charge of grievous bodily harm as a domestic violence offence.

The woman was charged in late April after allegedly bringing her unconscious daughter to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Sunday, March 22.

At the time, Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Hurst said the baby's head and brain was so severely injured that if she lived, she would require ongoing medical treatment.

The matter was adjourned to September 4.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

