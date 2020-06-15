Police presence not dropped during RBT stoppage

BACK ON: Random breath and drug testing resumed on Friday after they were stopped three months ago due to coronavirus restrictions.

BACK ON: Random breath and drug testing resumed on Friday after they were stopped three months ago due to coronavirus restrictions.

QUEENSLAND Police will resume static roadside breath and drug testing this week as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease.

The announcement was made last Friday that services across the state would resume, after its suspension “to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission” in March.

Warwick Police Station acting officer in charge Shane Reid said the return of static sites was inevitable as restrictions continued to ease.

“If we are running static sites, and handling used breath straws, there was the potential during the infectious period to spread the virus,” he said.

“We were purely reacting on the advice of the Chief Health Officer.”

Unsure as to how many people were tested during the first weekend, Sgt Reid said some sites in Brisbane had seen “reasonably high readings” over the two days.

However, suggested Warwick police had continued to maintain a strong presence in the community.

“Our figures have remained constant during this time,” he said.

“Even though our static service was suspended, our mobile intercepts weren’t.

“We maintained the similar presence as to what we had previously. The same rules or community expectations still apply to what it was pre-COVID times.”

With static RBT sites set up in “any given location”, Sgt Reid said drivers should always have a ‘plan B’ and urged motorists not to drink and drive.

“For us, enforcement in the area of drug and drink driving will continue and increase with further static sites over the next few months,” he said.

“People just need to be aware that if they drink drive, police will show a zero tolerance.”