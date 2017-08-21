Woman on morning walk discovers body in creek

UPDATE 11.15AM: A woman on her morning walk discovered a body lying face down in West Creek.
The witness said it was a body of a woman wearing a high-vis jacket and boots.
Police are speaking with the witness, who is shaken up at the discovery.
Investigations are continuing with detectives searching the area.
EARLIER 10.20AM: There are reports a body has been has been pulled from West Creek in Toowoomba.
Emergency services were called to the creek in Kearnys Spring about 9.55am with reports of a drowning.
An exclusion zone has been set up around Creedon Drive with police and forensics on scene.
Detectives are scouring through the creek's shrubs and reeds as well as searching a nearby playground as part of the investigation.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to the scene but their services were not needed.
More to come.