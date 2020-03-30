Menu
Police seize 39 cannabis plant at a raid in Stanthorpe. Pic: Queensland Police
WATCH: 11kg of cannabis seized in police raid

Saavanah Bourke
30th Mar 2020 2:53 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
POLICE have arrested a man after allegedly locating a significant quantity of cannabis during a raid at a property in Stanthorpe last Friday.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Best Lane residence in The Summit where they located and seized 59 cannabis plants with a combined weight of 11 kilograms.

Police charged a 48-year-old Stanthorpe man with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property for use in the commission of a crime and possessing drug utensils.

The man will appear in the Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on June 24.

