Police raids over harness racing match fixing

A 46-year-old Warwick man who has been charged with one count of match fixing under the Queensland Criminal Code. Generic image

DETECTIVES from the Queensland Racing Crime Squad attached to the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission have this week executed search warrants at properties of five harness racing participants.

This resulted in the arrest of a 46-year-old Warwick man who has been charged with one count of match fixing under the Queensland Criminal Code.

This action is the result of a protracted investigation by police, Crime and Corruption Commission and Queensland Racing Integrity Commission into systemic match fixing in the harness racing industry.

Premises visited this week included properties at Limestone Ridges, Warwick, The Gap, Logan Village and Redcliffe.

Detectives seized mobile phones, computers, documents and clothing.

The items will now be forensically examined as part of the investigation.

Since its inception July 1 2016 the QRCS has been collocated with the Queensland Racing Integrity Commissioner at Albion and is tasked with investigating serious animal cruelty, match fixing and major and organised crime across all three codes of racing.