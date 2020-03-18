Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police release CCTV in hunt for attacker

by Brianna Morris-Grant
18th Mar 2020 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released CCTV footage of an "unknown man" who allegedly left the owner of a Southport unit wounded last week.

The 30-year-old man woke to go to the bathroom in his Louise St unit around 1am on March 13 when he found a man standing inside.

He confronted the man before a struggle ensued, leaving him with a minor laceration to his chest.

Police are now searching for the man. Photo: QLD Police
Police are now searching for the man. Photo: QLD Police

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

The offender fled the scene but is described as caucasian, approximately 20 to 25 years old, 180cm tall with a proportionate build and a small amount of facial hair.

He was wearing a green T-shirt, brown shorts and a green cap.

Anyone who recognises the man in the footage is urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
cctv footage crime editors picks gold coast gold coast crime qld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs supermarkets’ golden hour

        premium_icon Southern Downs supermarkets’ golden hour

        News VULNERABLE residents fight off hordes of hysterical shoppers, discovering surprise benefits to early opening.

        ‘Cash is king’: Pandemic perfect time for roadworks, says MP

        premium_icon ‘Cash is king’: Pandemic perfect time for roadworks, says MP

        News LISTER explains his solution to the Southern Downs downturn.

        Farmers shaken by cancellations, according to show steward

        premium_icon Farmers shaken by cancellations, according to show steward

        News THE ‘disappointing’ turn stole the opportunity for Southern Downs farmers to...

        Warwick police crackdown on stockpiling madness

        premium_icon Warwick police crackdown on stockpiling madness

        News HYSTERIA leaves shopkeepers concerned for their safety.