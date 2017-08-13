25°
News

Police release more information of Saturday fatal accident

Gerard Walsh | 13th Aug 2017 9:56 AM
A woman died as a result of injuries in this accident on the Cunningham Hwy at Clintonvale on Saturday.
A woman died as a result of injuries in this accident on the Cunningham Hwy at Clintonvale on Saturday. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WOMAN killed in a two-vehicle collision at Clintonvale on Saturday is from the Gold Coast.

The 50-year-old was transported by ambulance to Warwick Hospital after the accident between her car and a truck just prior to noon.

She was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Warwick police said it appeared the woman driver from the Gold Coast may have crossed on to the wrong side of the road.

"She was heading west. Her next of kin have been informed,” police said.

"The Cunningham Highway was closed for two hours after the accident.”

Cars were diverted through Freestone while the highway was closed but heavy vehicles had to wait for the highway to reopen.

The driver of the truck did not receive any injuries as a result of the crash.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses to the crash or for anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident to contact police.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  clintonvale fatal fatal accident gold coast gold coast fatal warwick warwick accident

Ambulances transports riders from different sports events

Ambulances transports riders from different sports events

Falls at Morgan Park and Bony Mountain in sporting events over the weekend

Driver killed in Cunningham Hwy crash

A woman has been severely injured in a crash with a fuel tanker on the Cunningham Hwy at Clintonvale.

Smash leaves woman trapped in car

Bushfire preparation sees smoke over Warwick

Control burn sees plume over west of town

Seniors on board for orienteering

Experience orienteering as part of Seniors Month on the Southern Downs.

Welcome combination of physical and mental stimulation

Local Partners

YMCA and pool set to merge under massive changes

Stanthorpe's YMCA and pool are set to be run by the same group under huge changes to the facilities.

Massive community donations from Pentath-run

PRESENTATIONS: The Warwick Pentath-run committee made donations of $10,000 in total to 13 community group from the proceeds of the 2017 event. (Back, from left) Helen Schillings (Lions), Glen Reid and Dave Kemp (Warwick Motorcycle Club), Dani Peel (Warwick Gymnastic Club), Jenny Rainbird (Lions), Di Werner and Margaret Trahair (Pentath-run), Gerard Walsh (major sponsors Daily News), (front) Karen Gilchrist (Pentath), Jessica Carey (Rotaract) and Georgie Stewart (Pentath).

Thirteen groups benefit from success of the Pentath-run

Three clubs in the mix for first Gold Cup final

POSSESSION: Matt O'Sullivan in possession for Chinchilla against Tambo in Cunningham Polocrosse Club Carnival action. Finals in all grades are on Sunday.

Cunningham carnival going well in Queensland polocrosse

Have a laugh, save a life

LAUGHS ALL ROUND: Comedian Lindsay Webb will be performing as the headliner for the Wander Beyond Blue Yonder show coming to Warwick on Thursday, August 17.

Comedy show proves laughter is the best medicine

Cowboys coach lists hooker as key in finals

CLASS: Bart McIntosh, pictured with ball last Sunday, scored three tries in the Warwick playoff win in reserve grade this week and will play finals footy this weekend.

Warwick going for third win this season against finals opponent

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

THERE aren't too many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

What's on the small screen this week

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

DOCTOR Doctor returns and Marvel's The Defenders make their debut.

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

Queenslanders have fallen in love with romance novels.

It is a Mills and Boon boom

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Great Home on Lifestyle Block

10 Elliot Street, Pratten 4370

House 4 4 1 $320,000

4 bedrooms, builtin cupboards *2 bathrooms *extra large lounge / dining joins media room *large kitchen with good storage and bench space * parents retreat is self...

&quot;Wingarra&quot; - 1,727ha- Rodgers Creek, Warwick

Rodgers Creek 4370

Rural 10 6 6 $2,700,000

Wingarra is located at Rodgers Creek, 28 kilometres west of Warwick and is 1,727.74ha (approx. 4269 acres) on 10 titles. The property consists of mixed land of...

Exceptional Value In Great Location

18 Ridgeview Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located close to schools, sports grounds and golf course is this 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite.

Charming Home - Large Block

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Two bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances *reverse cycle air conditioner, positioned to flow through the...

Quality 10 Acre Grazing Block Close to CBD

Lot 5 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $150,000

6 Separate Titles. This quality 10 Acre fertile grazing block situated close to the CBD, Condamine River and Scots PGC College. Features two large sheds 18mx18m...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage