Police release more information of Saturday fatal accident

A woman died as a result of injuries in this accident on the Cunningham Hwy at Clintonvale on Saturday.

A WOMAN killed in a two-vehicle collision at Clintonvale on Saturday is from the Gold Coast.

The 50-year-old was transported by ambulance to Warwick Hospital after the accident between her car and a truck just prior to noon.

She was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Warwick police said it appeared the woman driver from the Gold Coast may have crossed on to the wrong side of the road.

"She was heading west. Her next of kin have been informed,” police said.

"The Cunningham Highway was closed for two hours after the accident.”

Cars were diverted through Freestone while the highway was closed but heavy vehicles had to wait for the highway to reopen.

The driver of the truck did not receive any injuries as a result of the crash.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses to the crash or for anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident to contact police.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.