Police respond to 'shots fired' in small town
UPDATE: Police attended a Watts St home in Maryvale following reports of shots fired.
A Queensland Police Service Spokeswoman said the sounds was not weapon related.
"It was someone cracking a whip to scare off some birds," she said
2:30PM: Police are responding to reported of shots fired in Maryvale, east of Allora.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a member of the public reported gunfire in Watts St, about 2pm.
"It has not been confirmed though," he said.