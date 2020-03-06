Menu
Police respond to reports of gunfire.
Crime

Police respond to 'shots fired' in small town

Michael Nolan
by
4th Mar 2020 2:20 PM
UPDATE: Police attended a Watts St home in Maryvale following reports of shots fired. 

A Queensland Police Service Spokeswoman said the sounds was not weapon related. 

"It was someone cracking a whip to scare off some birds," she said

2:30PM: Police are responding to reported of shots fired in Maryvale, east of Allora. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a member of the public reported gunfire in Watts St, about 2pm. 

"It has not been confirmed though," he said. 

