Police respond to 'shots fired' in small town

Police respond to reports of gunfire.

Police respond to reports of gunfire.

UPDATE: Police attended a Watts St home in Maryvale following reports of shots fired.

A Queensland Police Service Spokeswoman said the sounds was not weapon related.

"It was someone cracking a whip to scare off some birds," she said

2:30PM: Police are responding to reported of shots fired in Maryvale, east of Allora.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a member of the public reported gunfire in Watts St, about 2pm.

"It has not been confirmed though," he said.