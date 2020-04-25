Menu
COMPLIANCE CHECKS: Police say residents have been lax about coronavirus restrictions.
Police reveal drop in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions

Georgie Hewson
25th Apr 2020 12:16 PM
POLICE have seen an increased relaxation by residents in complying with current COVID-19 restrictions.

But Warwick police Sergeant Ian Buckmaster said police are refraining from issuing fines where possible.

"People are starting to relax a little bit but they still need to make sure they look after themselves, friends and family and obey rules until we know this pandemic is over," he said.

"But we are actually trying very hard not to issue fines and have only done it in relation to other offences they have committed.

For example, we've seen people out hooning more and if they are caught they will be issued a fine for not complying with COVID-19 restrictions as well."

Sergeant Buckmaster revealed that instead, local police will be taking compassionate approach to those out and about for non-essential reasons.

"We're not just going to issue fines for the sake of it, it's hard enough on people at the moment with what's going on, but we will tell them to go home if they're seen while we're out on patrol" he said.

"We're trying to get people through this time, not punish them."

In addition to an increase in hooning offences, Sergeant Buckmaster said vehicles on Warwick roads have been increasing their speed.

"As the roads are quieter, there hasn't been a spike in infringements but generally people have that perception that we're not out patrolling and cameras aren't active but they've been woken up to the fact that it is still business as usual."

But on Friday Queensland Police service revealed a 26 per cent spike in speed camera detection rates.

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said officers reported a concerning amount of high speeds across the state over the past month.

"Despite a 30 per cent reduction of vehicles on Queensland roads, we are seeing a significant increase in the proportion of speeding drivers," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"It is very concerning how often our officers and speed camera systems are detecting exceptionally high speeds."

Sergeant Buckmaster said despite the few outlying offences, the general community had a positive start to the ANZAC Day weekend.

"We had one COVID-19 fine issued since April 22nd and that was related to hooning," he said.

"People are obviously listening and we would urge them to keep soldiering on, the public have been very patient."

