STOLEN: Warwick Police are looking for information about this stolen flock of sheep.
Crime

FLEECED: Police search for shocking Warwick sheep thief

Tessa Flemming
11th Sep 2020 11:33 AM | Updated: 12:52 PM
WARWICK police are asking the public for assistance, after a case of alleged stock theft.

On August 28, police allege a flock of sheep were stolen from a property at Cunningham, west of Warwick.

Initial investigations indicate during the evening, a vehicle was parked outside a property on Leyburn Cunningham Road.

 

Identifying information for the stolen sheep
Unknown offenders then targeted a small flock of sheep yarded on that property and loaded five ewes and five lambs into the vehicle.

Police are requesting anyone who may have sighted suspicious activity around that time or know a person who has recently acquired sheep by an unknown means to come forward.

To contact police, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Warwick police on (07) 4660 4444.

 

