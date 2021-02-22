Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police search for woman after she allegedly broke 69-year-old man’s leg
Police search for woman after she allegedly broke 69-year-old man’s leg
Crime

Police hunt for woman after she allegedly broke 69yo man’s leg

by Will Zwar
22nd Feb 2021 6:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a 48-year-old woman after an alleged domestic violence incident in Woodroffe in Palmerston where she allegedly broke a 69-year-old man's leg.

Police responded to the incident at 7.30pm on Saturday where the woman allegedly struck the man in the leg with a traditional weapon.

The man was transported to Royal Darwin Hospital with a broken leg from the incident.

Police are continuing to search for the woman who went into hiding after fleeing the scene before they arrived.

Police are urging anyone who has information to call police on 131 444 or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Police search for woman after she allegedly broke 69yo man's leg

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
assault crime nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Premium Content It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Health Queenslanders are on a path out of drastic lockdowns and border closures as frontline workers pull up their sleeves for the historic COVID-19 jab.

        Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        Premium Content Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        News Queenslanders back assisted dying, except for their own relatives

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Revealed: First Queenslanders to receive vaccine

        Premium Content Revealed: First Queenslanders to receive vaccine

        News As 100 Queenslanders receive a text message telling them they’re first in line for...