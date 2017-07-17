Police search for woman but all ends well

Police from two stations were part of the search.

POLICE from Killarney and Yangan searched for two hours in the area east of Warwick after a woman heading to Yangan did not reach her destination late on Saturday.

Sergeant Brad Doyle said police received a call at 6pm that the woman did not arrive at her destination.

"Police searched and made inquiries in the Gold Coast area where the woman lived and she was located,” Sgt Doyle said.

"She had a flat battery in her car around Junabee and became distressed as she didn't know the area and there was a small storm and a bit of rain at the time,

"The woman then headed home to the Gold Coast.”